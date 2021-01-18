UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship Begins In Swat

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:47 PM

U21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship begins in Swat

The Under-21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship got under way at Makan Bagh Sports Complex, Swat under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan here on Monday

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) ::The Under-21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship got under way at Makan Bagh sports Complex, Swat under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan here on Monday.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi along with District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan formally inaugurated the Championship. President Taekwondo Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Bangash, Secretary Waqar Afridi, District Secretary Swat Muhammad Ayaz and other important personalities were present.

The Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship is being organized under the auspices of District Sports Office Swat and Provincial Taekwondo Association at Makan Bagh Sports Complex, Swat in which more than 100 athletes from all over the province are participating in various categories.

District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan said players of Swat have always made the name of the province and the country famous not only nationally but also internationally due to their excellent performances in the sport of Taekwondo.

President of the Provincial Association Murtaza Bangash said that the international event could not be held in Pakistan last year due to corona, which would be held in early November 2021 this year in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players would fully participate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Bagh November Afridi Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Maritime City announces completion of 80 per ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Navalny Detention Falls Within Compete ..

4 minutes ago

Development work continues at four parks in multan ..

4 minutes ago

Armed Bandits Kill Over 20 People in Nigeria - Rep ..

4 minutes ago

Eight criminals held with drugs, weapons in multan ..

4 minutes ago

Man Lived in Chicago Airport For 3 Months Due to F ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.