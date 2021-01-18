U21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship begins in Swat

The Under-21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship got under way at Makan Bagh Sports Complex, Swat under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan here on Monday

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) ::The Under-21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship got under way at Makan Bagh sports Complex, Swat under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan here on Monday.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi along with District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan formally inaugurated the Championship. President Taekwondo Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Bangash, Secretary Waqar Afridi, District Secretary Swat Muhammad Ayaz and other important personalities were present.

The Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship is being organized under the auspices of District Sports Office Swat and Provincial Taekwondo Association at Makan Bagh Sports Complex, Swat in which more than 100 athletes from all over the province are participating in various categories.

District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan said players of Swat have always made the name of the province and the country famous not only nationally but also internationally due to their excellent performances in the sport of Taekwondo.

President of the Provincial Association Murtaza Bangash said that the international event could not be held in Pakistan last year due to corona, which would be held in early November 2021 this year in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players would fully participate.