US Boxer Day Dies From Brain Injuries: Promoter

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:50 AM

US boxer Day dies from brain injuries: promoter

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :American boxer Patrick Day died Wednesday after suffering a serious brain injury during his knockout defeat to Charles Conwell last weekend, promoter Lou DiBella said in a statement.

The 27-year-old super welterweight had undergone emergency brain surgery after being knocked out by Conwell on Saturday at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

"On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury," DiBella said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

