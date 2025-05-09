PSL Venue Shift Aimed At Ensuring Players’ Safety: Mohsin Naqvi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2025 | 08:42 PM
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said the board decided to shift the remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 10 to the United Arab Emirates to ensure the safety of players after what he termed “an extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act” targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart,” the chairman said in a statement. “However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.”
Earlier, the PCB had confirmed that the last eight fixtures — originally scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore — would now be staged in the UAE.
The updated schedule, including dates and venues, will be announced later.
Naqvi said the decision was made to protect players and preserve the integrity of the tournament.
“As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL,” he added.
He urged stakeholders and fans to stand united behind the league, expressing confidence in their continued support.
“Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive,” he said.
