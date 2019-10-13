Valtteri Bottas Wins Japanese Grand Prix For Mercedes
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:40 PM
Suzuka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Valtteri Bottas won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday with Sebastian Vettel second in a Ferrari and the Finn's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in third.
Charles Leclerc could only finish sixth in the second Ferrari, meaning Mercedes clinched a record sixth successive constructors world championship with their double podium finish.