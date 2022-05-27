UrduPoint.com

Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament Postponed

May 27, 2022

All Pakistan Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons, a spokesman of Federal Basketball Association (FBA) said on Friday

The event being organised by FBA was scheduled to be held at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad from May 30 to June 4.

He said the Association had made extensive arrangements for the event however it had been delayed for a few weeks.

"The new dates of the event will be announced later on," he added.

