Open Menu

Viva Las Vegas Or Risk Of Flop For F1's Newest Race?

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Viva Las Vegas or risk of flop for F1's newest race?

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Formula One's push to conquer America enters a new phase this weekend as the sport brings its high-octane show to the neon lights of the Las Vegas strip.

Las Vegas is the third American grand prix of the season adding to the Miami Grand Prix and the more established US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The days when F1 was very much limited to a niche audience in the US, where motor racing fans have preferred NASCAR stock car racing and their open-wheel IndyCar circuit, seem distant after the boom created by the hugely popular Netflix F1 series 'Drive to Survive'.

Fans from across North America have flocked to Las Vegas for the first race in the city since heavily criticised races on a circuit at Caesars Palace in 1981 and 1982.

"Really excited for the race, It's pretty cool to see what they have done to Vegas, we've been here a hundred times and not seen anything like this," said Daniel Lewis from Scottsdale, Arizona, taking in the sights on the strip, which is now set-up with safety fencing ahead of the race.

There is a sizeable contingent of Mexican fans who have travelled over the border to support their compatriot Sergio Perez of Red Bull.

"They have sold out of 'Checo' Perez hats and jackets in the stores," said Emanuel Elizalde who has travelled from Guadalajara in western Mexico.

But despite the heavy investment in the Vegas event, from American owners Liberty Media, the Grand Prix is far from guaranteed to be an unqualified success.

There are question marks over whether the 3.8 mile track, with tight corners and long straights, will be able to deliver the kind of race that fans and drivers want to see.

"It's definitely not going to be an iconic circuit in terms of its layout," said Mercedes' British driver George Russell.

The race itself is scheduled to start at 10pm local time on Saturday night (0600 GMT Sunday), which is 1am on the East Coast and while the start is designed to reach European television audiences on Sunday morning, the goal of capturing the hearts of American sports fans will surely be hampered.

Related Topics

Sports Driver Car Mercedes Scottsdale Guadalajara George Las Vegas Austin Miami Mexico Border Sunday Media Event TV From Race Netflix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

60 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

11 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

11 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

11 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

11 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

11 hours ago
 Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

11 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

11 hours ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports