Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Formula One's push to conquer America enters a new phase this weekend as the sport brings its high-octane show to the neon lights of the Las Vegas strip.

Las Vegas is the third American grand prix of the season adding to the Miami Grand Prix and the more established US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The days when F1 was very much limited to a niche audience in the US, where motor racing fans have preferred NASCAR stock car racing and their open-wheel IndyCar circuit, seem distant after the boom created by the hugely popular Netflix F1 series 'Drive to Survive'.

Fans from across North America have flocked to Las Vegas for the first race in the city since heavily criticised races on a circuit at Caesars Palace in 1981 and 1982.

"Really excited for the race, It's pretty cool to see what they have done to Vegas, we've been here a hundred times and not seen anything like this," said Daniel Lewis from Scottsdale, Arizona, taking in the sights on the strip, which is now set-up with safety fencing ahead of the race.

There is a sizeable contingent of Mexican fans who have travelled over the border to support their compatriot Sergio Perez of Red Bull.

"They have sold out of 'Checo' Perez hats and jackets in the stores," said Emanuel Elizalde who has travelled from Guadalajara in western Mexico.

But despite the heavy investment in the Vegas event, from American owners Liberty Media, the Grand Prix is far from guaranteed to be an unqualified success.

There are question marks over whether the 3.8 mile track, with tight corners and long straights, will be able to deliver the kind of race that fans and drivers want to see.

"It's definitely not going to be an iconic circuit in terms of its layout," said Mercedes' British driver George Russell.

The race itself is scheduled to start at 10pm local time on Saturday night (0600 GMT Sunday), which is 1am on the East Coast and while the start is designed to reach European television audiences on Sunday morning, the goal of capturing the hearts of American sports fans will surely be hampered.