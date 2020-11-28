UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Captain Jones' 'belief' Intact Ahead Of England Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:46 AM

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of England clash

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has insisted his self-belief remains intact as the struggling hosts prepare for an Autumn Nations Cup match against an in-form England

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has insisted his self-belief remains intact as the struggling hosts prepare for an Autumn Nations Cup match against an in-form England.

Saturday's match in Llanelli will kick off with Wales having won just one of their previous seven Tests -- with that success against lowly Georgia.

By contrast, England will take the field at Parc Y Scarlets looking to extend a six-game winning streak.

That sequence saw England clinch the Six Nations title and they are now on the brink of qualifying for next week's Nations Cup final.

But Jones, who recently became the world's most-capped international, urged his injury-hit side not to be daunted by England's multiple threats.

"Belief is an interesting word," he told reporters on Friday.

"I always have belief. We know our deficiencies and what we need to improve. We know what's coming but we have to focus on ourselves," added the lock, a veteran of 150 Tests, nine of which came representing the British and Irish Lions.

"We know the threat they pose and what they are going to bring, but you can focus too much on your opposition." The 35-year-old said the fundamentals when it came to beating England were no different to any other game that Wales played.

"It's pretty basic rugby things. Discipline, keep the ball and score more points than the opposition," he said.

- 'Circus' - "Obviously, there is the added sideshow and circus of Wales-England, but we are in a different context of a competition." Jones, however, was well aware of the threat posed by England after last year's losing Word Cup finalists recently wrapped up the Six Nations title following international rugby union's Covid-enforced break.

"They (England) have carried on in a similar vein to where they left off back in February and March," he said. "We know the threat and intensity they will bring.

"The strength in depth they have in a lot of positions is clear to see, and the consistency they have." Wales coach Wayne Pivac, partly through injury, will field a side featuring several inexperienced players on Saturday with the likes of 19-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, Scarlets centre Johnny Williams and Cardiff Blues flankers Shane Lewis-Hughes and James Botham currently having just six caps between them.

But Pivac believes facing England will be invaluable for his novices as Wales try to increase their squad depth ahead of next year's Six Nations and the 2023 World Cup in France.

"I think you are seeing opportunities now for these young guys, and it's now up to them to take these opportunities," the New Zealander said.

"We will ask questions in these (next two games) and we will get some answers. The Six Nations won't be about opportunities, it will be about who has got form at the time."

Related Topics

World France Young Cardiff Wales Ireland Georgia Turkish Lira February March Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

5 minutes ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

5 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

5 minutes ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

5 minutes ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

9 minutes ago

German politician under police protection after Co ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.