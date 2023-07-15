PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army's gold hunt continued in the ongoing 14th National Men and Women Ju-Jitsu Championship being played at the indoor hall of the Government Postgraduate College Abbottabad No. 1 on Saturday.

The Men and Women players of the Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army have been struggling hard to win back gold, silver and bronze medals against each other in the ongoing National Men and Women Ju-Jitsu Championship being organized jointly by the District Administration Hazara, Regional sports Officer Hazara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Association under the aegis of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation in the hilly resort Abbottabad where heavy overnight rain continued, making the weather more pleasant for more than 300 male and female players and officials.

In the provincial teams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa male and female players also excelled by winning two silver medals and six bronze, three each in the male and female.

The performance of the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are par excellent against strong teams from other provinces like Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Islamabad, having a contingent of nine persons including two females, won three bronze medals in fighting, in the Men Riasat Mehmood, Rashad Mehmood, Nouman Habib claimed bronze medals while Humaira in the Mix show won a bronze medal. Both Riasat Mehmood and Humaira won bronze medals in the Mix show as well for Islamabad.

Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Saleem was the chief guest on this occasion at the medal distributions ceremony. Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, Khalil Ahmed Khan of Pakistan Ju-jitsu Federation, Secretary Tariq Ali, Organizing Secretary Tahsinullah Khan, other personalities and a large number of fans were present.

Several medals were decided in the Men's -50kg weight category, Vijay Sulaiman of Pakistan WAPDA won gold, Kamran of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won silver medal, Nauman Habib of Islamabad and Irfan Ali of Punjab won browns.

In -56kg, Owais of WAPDA won the first position, Saleem of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa second, Asif Ali of Pakistan Navy and Rashid of Islamabad won the third position. In the -77kg category, Ali Hamza of Pakistan Navy won gold, Hamza of WAPDA won silver, Fahad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Waqas of Army won brown medals.

In the open weight category, Adil of Pakistan Army won gold, Abid of Police won silver, Naveed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hamid of Pakistan Navy won bronze. In the women's -57 kg category, Rimsha of Pakistan Army won the first position, Arzoo of Pakistan Navy won the second position, Maryam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Arwa of WAPDA won the third position.

In the women's -63 kg category, Shamila of Pakistan WAPDA won gold, and the Pakistan Navy won gold. Fazilat Silver Medal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Aden and Army's Asma won brown Medals, Pakistan WAPDA won gold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won silver, Pakistan Army and Punjab won bronze medals.

Result: -50kg Men fighting Wapda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad, Punjab -56kg Awais Wapda Saleem KP Asif Ali Navy Rashid Ahmad Islamabad -77kg Ali Nawaz Navy Hamza Wapda Fahad KP M. Waqas Army Men Fighting Open Adeel Army Abid Police Hamid Navy Naveed KP -57kg Women Fighting Rimsha Army Arzoo Navy Arwa Wapda Maryium KP -63kg Shumaila Wapda Fazilat Khan Navy Asma Army Adan KP Duo Men System Wapda, KP, Army, Punjab Duo Women System Wapda, Sindh, Army, Punjab Women Nawzaz -52kg Wapda, Army, Navy, KP Women Nawzaz -44kg Navy, Army, Wapda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women -44kg Nawzaz Wapda, Army, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.