WAPDA To Face SNGPL In President's Trophy Final
Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are set to play the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from February 9 to 13
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are set to play the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from February 9 to 13.
WAPDA and SNGPL qualified for the final after topping the points table after seven rounds of matches, with all seven departmental teams playing six matches each. WAPDA, with five wins out of six, had 62 points, whereas SNGPL had 57 points owing to four wins and a drawn result.
Iftikhar Ahmed will be captaining WAPDA, while SNGPL will be led by Asad Shafiq.
Umar Akmal is currently leading the run charts for WAPDA as he amassed 489 runs in six games.
Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi’s has been a successful bowler for the team, grabbing 32 wickets in five games – the second highest of the tournament so far, behind Ghani Glass’ Mohammad Rameez Jnr’s tally of 42 wickets.
Abid Ali is the top-scorer for SNGPL with 532 runs in six games. Leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob and right-arm pacer Mohammad Ali are the joint-highest wicket-takers for them. Arif bagged 19 scalps in three games, while Ali equaled the tally in six games.
WAPDA will be heading into the final on the back of three-wicket win against Pakistan Television (ptv), which came in the last round of President’s Trophy. In the same round, SNGPL also claimed a dominant 109-run win over Higher education Commission (HEC).
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
More Stories From Sports
-
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final2 hours ago
-
Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?2 hours ago
-
PSL online ticket booking website recovered5 hours ago
-
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea6 hours ago
-
Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle9 hours ago
-
Tamasha to live stream PSL 95 minutes ago
-
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead20 hours ago
-
Kabaddi tournament played1 day ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 day ago
-
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played1 day ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman1 day ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman1 day ago