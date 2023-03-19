West Indies' Hope trumps Bavuma as captains hit hundreds

East London, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :New captain Shai Hope hit a match-winning century for the West Indies in the second one-day international against South Africa at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

But he admitted he had anxious moments as opposite number Temba Bavuma played what he described as "a brilliant innings".

"I forgot how difficult this game was," said Hope as he accepted the man of the match award after his team won by 48 runs.

Hope, playing his first international match since August, made 128 not out in a total of 335 for eight - a record for the West Indies against South Africa.

But for more than half the South African innings it looked as though it might not be enough.

Bavuma followed up his Test-best 172 against West Indies a week earlier with a superb one-day high of 144 before the home team were bowled out for 287.

South Africa made a flying start with Quinton de Kock hitting a dazzling 48 off 26 balls in an opening stand of 76 off 52 deliveries with Bavuma.

They stayed well ahead of the required rate and reached 184 in the 25th over before Tony de Zorzi was third man out.

The hosts slumped to 238 for eight but Bavuma found an unlikely ally in Lungi Ngidi in a ninth-wicket stand worth 49 before Bavuma gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Hope off Alzarri Joseph.

Hope, captaining West Indies for the first time, stayed calm as the pressure mounted. He praised Joseph and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who both took three wickets.

"The rate that they were going we needed to take wickets," he said.

"I just liked to see the way Alzarri came back. He didn't start very well (conceding 35 runs in his first three overs) but he showed what he is worth. And Akeal did what he does best." South Africa fielded four new caps, including three of the top six batsmen. "We're a young and inexperienced side," said Bavuma. "The guys can learn from pressure situations." Bavuma said some of South Africa's leading players, who were rested for the first two matches, would be available for selection for the final match in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Bavuma made his 144 off 118 balls, hitting seven sixes and 11 fours, and delighted an exuberant crowd attending the first international match in the Eastern Cape city for more than three years.

The first international in the three-match series was abandoned without a ball bowled at the same venue because of rain on Thursday.