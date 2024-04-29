Open Menu

West Indies Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2024 | 07:11 PM

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews produced another stellar performance with the bat and the ball to inspire her side to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pakistan Women, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-T20I series at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday

Matthews returned figures of 4-0-25-3 to limit Pakistan to 121 for seven, then scored a 43-ball 58 with 10 fours as the West Indies achieved the target with 10 balls to spare.

The outstanding all-round performance earned Matthews her third Player of the Match award, after she had picked up two awards in the ODI series, also earning her the Player of the ODI Series award.

Together with Shemaine Campbelle (21), Matthews added 67 runs for the second wicket after Qiana Joseph (seven) had departed at the score of 21. After Campbelle was the third batter to be dismissed at the score of 95 in the 15th over, Chedean Nation (17 not out) and Chinelle Henry (eight not out) made sure there were no late hiccups.

Earlier, Muneeba Ali scored 55 off 47 balls with five fours as Pakistan collected 121 for seven in their innings. The top-order batters got starts but were unable to convert them into big scores. Gull Feroza scored 14, Nida Dar scored 13, and Sidra Amin got 10. Apart from these four players, no other batter crossed the double figures.

Apart from Matthews’ three wickets, Henry, Karishma Ramharack, and Afy Fletcher took one wicket each.

Pakistan will attempt to keep the series alive when the third T20I is played at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women 121-7, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 55; Hayley Matthews 3-25)

West Indies Women 124-3, 18.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 58, Shemaine Campbelle 21)

Player of the Match – Hayley Matthews (West Indies Women)

1st T20I – West Indies Women won by 1 run

3rd T20I - 30 April, Karachi

4th T20I - 2 May, Karachi

5th T20I - 3 May, Karachi.

More Stories From Sports