West Indies women sweep ODI series

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews stroked her second century of the series to help her side convincingly beat Pakistan Women by 88 runs in the third ODI and sweep the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture by 3-0.

Matthews, who scored 140 not out in the series opener five days ago, scored an excellent 141 to steer her side to 278 for six in 50 overs. Pakistan Women, in their run-chase, faltered to 190 all-out in 47.5 overs.

Matthews faced 149 balls and struck 19 fours in her career-best innings in 83 matches. She put on 93 runs in 110 balls for the second wicket with Shemaine Campbelle and 111 runs for the third wicket in 124 balls with Stafanie Taylor. She was the fifth batter to be dismissed at the score of 250 in the 46th over.

Campbelle contributed a 58-ball 38 with two fours, while Taylor followed up on her 73 in the previous match with a 62-ball 47 including four fours. Later in the order, Aaliyah Alleyne struck three fours in a 12-ball 20 not out to put West Indies Women in a position of strength.

For Pakistan Women, Nashra Sandhu was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 54 runs, while Fatima Sana snapped up two wickets for 67 runs.

In their run-chase, Pakistan Women were formally out of contention after losing half their side for 95 runs in 27.2 overs. Aaliya Riaz (36) and Fatima Sana (23) delayed the inevitable by adding 41 runs in 63 balls for the sixth wicket, before the home side were sent packing for 190 with 13 deliveries of their quota remaining.

Muneeba Ali top-scored with 38, while Bismah Maroof contributed 19 as the two batters added 45 runs for the third wicket.

For the West Indies Women, Aaliyah Alleyne grabbed two wickets for 10 runs, Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets for 26 runs, and Stafanie Taylor bagged two wickets for 29 runs.

After seven rounds of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, Pakistan have remained in fifth position on 16 points with eight wins and 13 losses. In contrast, the West Indies have moved ahead of Bangladesh and joined Sri Lanka in seventh position on 14 points (six wins, seven losses) after five rounds.

The top five teams in the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The bottom four teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and the top two teams from the ICC ODI rankings will progress to a Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

The two sides will now go toe to toe in the five-T20I series, which will be played at the National Bank Stadium on 26 April, 28 April, 30 April, 2 May, and 3 May. The matches will commence at 7.30 pm.

Scores in brief:

West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 88 runs

West Indies Women - 278-6, 50 overs (Hayley Matthews 141, Stafanie Taylor 47, Shemaine Campbelle 38, Aaliyah Alleyne 20 not out; Nashra Sandhu 3-54, Fatima Sana 2-67)

Pakistan Women - 190 all-out, 47.5 overs (Muneeba Ali 38, Aaliya Riaz 36, Fatima Sana 23, Tuba Hassan 23; Aaliyah Alleyne 2-10, Hayley Matthews 2-26, Stafanie Taylor 2-29)

Player of the Match & Series – Hayley Matthews (West Indies Women)

1st ODI – West Indies Women won by 113 runs

2nd ODI – West Indies Women won by two wickets

West Indies Women won the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture by 3-0.