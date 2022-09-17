PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Women's Squash and Taekwondo training camp organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ended with Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi distributing certificates among the players.

Badminton Head Coach Miss Bushra, Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, Taekwondo Coaches Nazia Ali, Momina, Squash Association Coach Tahir Iqbal, Manawar Zaman, Muhammad Waseem, Niamat Ullah, Alamzeb Khan were also present.

The series of training camps for boys as well as girls is also going on under the auspices of Directorate General Sports wherein players of Badminton, Table Tennis, Squash and Taekwondo went under rigorous training.

On this occasion, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi said that the training camp will improve the skills of the players and they will be able to win awards for the province at the national and provincial levels.

She said that the Directorate of Sports is providing equal opportunities to girls in all sports. Organizing the camp will give opportunities not only to national players but also to the juniors. Nine young boys and girls will shine the name of the country and the nation at the national and international level.

During the training, attention was given to the physical fitness and basic techniques of the girls and matches were also organized. The taekwondo camp includes Wajiha Ghaffar, Aqsa, Iraj Hussain, Maimona, Bashree, Safina, Nabila, Laiba, Muqds, Wahida, Iqra Wakil, Jawaria Mujahid, Areba Farooq, Laiba Ejaz, Samidashukat Ali, Seema, Wanya, Kulsoom, Shamka and Nadia Shahzad. While Hira Aqeel, Ghazala, Hafsa Yusuf, Nimra Aqeel, Manahil, Kulsoom, Zahra, Naheed, Wajiha, Sana Bahadur and other players received training in the squash training camp.