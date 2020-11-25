Yoga Sports Championship will be held on Sunday

All Karachi Kohinoor Ras Yoga Sports Championship 2020 would be held on Sunday (November 29)

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :All Karachi Kohinoor Ras Yoga Sports Championship 2020 would be held on Sunday (November 29).

Organized by Karachi Yoga Sports Association in collaboration with Pakistan Yoga Sports Federation the championship would be held at Wahid Sports Ground, told Information Secretary Muhammad Arshad.

The boys and girls teams from 6 districts of the city would participate in the Championship. Leading sports personalities would participate in the concluding ceremony of the championship. The yoga athletes will also be awarded with prizes and certificates.