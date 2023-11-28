Zeeshan declared as fastest athlete in Commissioner Hazara Athletic Meet

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Zeeshan of Haripur district was declared as the fastest athlete in the Commissioner Hazara Inter-District Athletic Championship played at Tartan Track of the Baloch Regiment Sports Complex Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer Ul islam was the chief guest on this occasion. Regional Sports Officer Hazara Division Ahmad Zaman Khan, former national athlete Muhammad Iqbal, District Sports Officers of all the eight districts of the Hazara Division, officials and players were also present.

It is for the first time that the Hazara Division Inter-District Boys Athletic Championship was organized by the Regional Sports Officer for the first time wherein athletes from all across Hazara Division took part.

Zeeshan Ahmad, a promising young athlete recorded his clock time 11.64sec, got first position in the 100m sprint race and was adjudged as the fastest athlete of the Hazara Division Inter-District Athletic Championship.

Muhammad Ibrahim of Datagram district with his time 11.71sec took the silver medal and Hamza of Mansehra district with his clock time 11.74sec took the bronze medal. Umer of Haripur got a gold medal in 200m sprint race with his time of 23.47sec, followed by Shaharyar of Haripur and Shehzada Khan of Haripur. Young upcoming athlete Umer was declared as the best athlete who won gold medals in the 200m and long jump.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Hazara appreciated the organizing committee for holding the Athletic Meet wherein players from all Hazara Divisions participated. He said all the district sports officers have been instructed to hold the District level athlete event, before selecting the young and upcoming talented athlete to represent their respective district in the Athletic Meet.

It is good to see such good talent that the Hazara Division have and hopefully, a good strong team of athletes will be selected for the forthcoming Inter-Regional Athletic Championship wherein athletes from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate.

Syed Zaheer Ul Islam, who is also the President of the KP Athletic Association, said that a strong and talented team would be selected to represent KP in the forthcoming Athletic Championship to be organized under the aegis of Pakistan Athletic Federation at Attock on December 2, 2023.

At the end, Commissioner Hazara gave away medals and trophies and cash prizes to the position holders athletes. He also thanked Commandant Baloch Center Muhammad Jamil for extending all facilities for holding the Hazara Division Inter-District Athletic Championship. He said at the same venue All Inter-Division Athletic Championship would be organized very soon for which arrangements have already been made.

Results:

100m

Zeeshan Haripur Ist 11:64

Muhammad Ibrahim Battagram 2nd 11:71

Hamza Mansehra 3rd 11:75

200m

Umer Haripur Ist 23:47

Sharyar Haripur 2nd 24:12

Shazada Khan Haripur 3rd 24:90

400m

Shazada Haripur Ist 11:64

Momin Mansehra 2nd 11:71

Khalid Abbottabad 3rd 11:75

800m

Ubaid Tanoli Haripur Ist 02:24 min

Ubaid Khan Haripur 2nd 02:25

Mujtaba Mansehra 3rd 02:26

1500m

Sibgtullaha Abbotbad Ist 5:07 min

Shahbaz Khan Haripur 2nd 5:10

Abid Khan Haripur 3rd 5:11

Long Jump

Umer Haripur Ist 6:05 m

Abdullah Mansehra 2nd 5:89m

M.Aqib Mansehra 3rd 5:46m

Triple Jump

Zeeshan Haripur Ist 37:5 Ft

Aqib Mansehra 2nd 37:4 ft

Ubaid Haripur 3rd 36:9 ft

Discus throw

Hassan Haripur Ist 34:60 m

Noman Shah Haripur 2nd 27:92 m

Raheem ud Din Kohistan Upr 3rd 27:85 m

Shotput throw

Hassan Haripur Ist 10:65 m

Noman Haripur 2nd 9:62 m

Amjad Khan Battagram 3rd 9:54 m

Javelin throw

Jawad Khan Kohistan Upper Ist 180:0 ft

Danish Ali Haripur 2nd 160:0 ft

Asad Mansehra 3rd 145:4 ft