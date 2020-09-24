Zimbabwe cricket teams tour significant in many ways: Punjab sports minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe cricket team has great significance in many ways

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe cricket team has great significance in many ways.

He said the Zimbabwe cricket team also visited Pakistan in 2015 and played a key role in the revival of sports activities in the country. "It is definitely a very important tour especially in the circumstances when coronavirus has disrupted sports activities in almost all countries of the world," he added.

The sports minister said the Punjab government, in collaboration with security agencies, would make foolproof arrangements for the important tour. "The teams of the Interior Ministry will play a key role in maintaining security and law and order situation during the tour," he added.

He hoped that Pakistan would win the "One-Day International (ODI) and T20 series against Zimbabwe. He also appreciated the decision to hold international matches against Zimbabwe at Multan and Rawalpindi.