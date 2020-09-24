UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Cricket Teams Tour Significant In Many Ways: Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:49 PM

Zimbabwe cricket teams tour significant in many ways: Punjab sports minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe cricket team has great significance in many ways

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe cricket team has great significance in many ways.

He said the Zimbabwe cricket team also visited Pakistan in 2015 and played a key role in the revival of sports activities in the country. "It is definitely a very important tour especially in the circumstances when coronavirus has disrupted sports activities in almost all countries of the world," he added.

The sports minister said the Punjab government, in collaboration with security agencies, would make foolproof arrangements for the important tour. "The teams of the Interior Ministry will play a key role in maintaining security and law and order situation during the tour," he added.

He hoped that Pakistan would win the "One-Day International (ODI) and T20 series against Zimbabwe. He also appreciated the decision to hold international matches against Zimbabwe at Multan and Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan T20 World Interior Ministry Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi Zimbabwe 2015 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

6 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

21 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

1 hour ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

US presidential election voters in UAE urged to su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.