Android Returning in Huawei Devices?  Here is update on Google and Huawei

(@fidahassanain)

Before Google, Microsoft has secured the license to start business with the Chinese company which claims that it can truly replace Google’s Play Store with AppGallery.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Despite clear warning about the use of Huawei applications for security reasons, Google has applied for a license with the US government seeking permission to resume business with Chinese company.

Talking to Deutsche Presse-Agentur, a German news organization, Google Play and Anroaid Sameer said that they have applied for license for business with the Chinese company. However, he has not mentioned that when the decision on the application for license would be made.

A few days earlier, warnings were issued to the user not to consider Huawei applications owing to security reasons.

Google has applied for the license because there is already a precedence as microsoft secured a similar license last year to keep continue its Window operations system with Huawei laptops products including MateBook 13.

Previously, Huawei developed its own alternative system called “snappily” which titled Huawei mobile services and its AppGallery after having discarded Google’s Android operation system, its Play Sore app shopfront as well as the Play Protect Certification.

It is premature to say anything with surety about the impact of trade ban on Huawei’s business as two devices including Mate 30 phablet and Mate XS foldable are in the markets without Android and have reached in the markets of the United Kingdom, although, not there in the US, Australia and other western states yet.

The reports suggest that the sale of Huawei phone is likely in the west would be supported by the capacity to access to different applications available on Google Play Store, not to mention support for Google’s own apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Drive. They say that Huawei is making efforts to expand its applications available on its own App Gallery, though, the popular applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix, Messenger, Uber Eats have no appearance. By overtaking Apple, Huawei become the world’s second largest Smartphone manufacturer in 2018, with samsung as the first, giving tough competition to its rival Google in manufacturing of powerful devices.