China Greenlights 4 Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:23 PM

China greenlights 4 sci-tech innovation IPOs

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Anhui Ronds Science and Technology Incorporated Company, Puya Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.

, and Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of the IPO and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

More Stories From Technology

