UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Major Telecom Operators Build Over 80,000 5G Base Stations

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:00 PM

China's major telecom operators build over 80,000 5G base stations

China's three major telecom operators built more than 80,000 5G base stations in the first three quarters of this year, as the country steps up infrastructure development of the super-fast wireless technology

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :China's three major telecom operators built more than 80,000 5G base stations in the first three quarters of this year, as the country steps up infrastructure development of the super-fast wireless technology.

The telecom sector's business volume expanded 23.

9 percent year on year during the January-September period, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed Tuesday.

Chinese smart phone makers are also accelerating the development of 5G handsets after the government green lighted 5G commercial use in June.

Eighteen 5G smart phone varieties were rolled out during the period, and some 787,000 5G handsets were shipped, according to an MIIT research institute.

Related Topics

Technology Business 5G June From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

16 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

17 minutes ago

Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests of Turkey-M ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan,Turkey to identify areas for enhancing co ..

1 minute ago

Central African countries in talks on boosting ant ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Futsal Fed plans to host Asian Championsh ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.