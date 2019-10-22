China's three major telecom operators built more than 80,000 5G base stations in the first three quarters of this year, as the country steps up infrastructure development of the super-fast wireless technology

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :China's three major telecom operators built more than 80,000 5G base stations in the first three quarters of this year, as the country steps up infrastructure development of the super-fast wireless technology.

The telecom sector's business volume expanded 23.

9 percent year on year during the January-September period, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed Tuesday.

Chinese smart phone makers are also accelerating the development of 5G handsets after the government green lighted 5G commercial use in June.

Eighteen 5G smart phone varieties were rolled out during the period, and some 787,000 5G handsets were shipped, according to an MIIT research institute.