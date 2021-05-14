Chinese Probe Tianwen-1 to Land on Mars From May 15-19 - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) China's probe Tianwen-1 is expected to land on the surface of Mars between May 15-19, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday.

The probe was launched on July 23 and successfully entered Mars' parking orbit in February.

"With the evaluation of the flight status, Tianwen-1 probe is scheduled to perform landing campaign targeting Utopia Planitia at the proper slot from the early morning of May 15th to May 19th Beijing time," CASC said in a statement.

The Chinese mission includes an orbiter and rover named Zhurong, which will conduct exploratory works on the planet's surface upon landing.

If everything goes as planned, the first findings will be reported back to Earth this year. Scientists are planning to study the atmosphere, terrain, geological characteristics and features of the red planet's magnetic field, which will help scientists understand the origin and evolution of Mars, and the entire solar system.

Tianwen-1 is China's first independent mission to Mars and the world's 46th since 1960.