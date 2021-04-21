Crewed SpaceX flight to ISS postponed by one day due to weather: NASA

A crewed SpaceX mission to the International Space Station has been postponed by a day due to concerns over the weather, NASA said Wednesday

The flight had been scheduled for Thursday but because of an unfavorable weather forecast along the flight path it will now be set for 5:49 am (0949 GMT) Friday, the US space agency said.