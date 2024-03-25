Open Menu

Establishment Of Pakistan's Largest IT Park In Islamabad Approved Under SIFC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:36 PM

The IT Park will be established in G-10 sector of the federal capital on an area of 3.3. acre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) The establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad has been approved under the auspices of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The IT Park will be established in G-10 sector of the Federal capital on an area of 3.3. acre. It is a significant milestone for Pakistan's Tech Land Scape, which will provide unprecedented opportunities for innovation and development.

This IT Park is a part of public-private partnership mode, under which about six thousand freelancers will be provided with the latest facilities.

The project aims to provide an environment where creativity and collaboration are encouraged in the IT industry.

Negotiations are underway with the Pakistan Software Export board and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for the success of the IT Park project.

In a separate development, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is taking practical steps through Green Pakistan Initiative to develop Pakistan's agriculture sector on modern lines.

In this connection, precision agriculture method is being introduced to improve crop yield through use of advanced technology, reduce labour time and ensure efficient management of fertilizers and irrigation processes.

The Green Pakistan Initiative aims to eliminate malnutrition, cut down food imports and increase exports.

