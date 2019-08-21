UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook To Hire Journalists To Select Top News For Users As Part Of New Media Initiative

Daniyal Sohail 33 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:17 PM

Facebook to Hire Journalists to Select Top News for Users as Part of New Media Initiative

Facebook will hire a group of editors, which will be responsible for the selection of the most relevant news stories for its users, as part of the company's new media initiative, Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Facebook will hire a group of editors, which will be responsible for the selection of the most relevant news stories for its users, as part of the company's new media initiative, Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships, said.

News Tab, Facebook's new initiative, aims to license content from the biggest US news agencies and display it in the app. According to the tech giant, News Tab will function separately from the News Feed feature, a stream of status updates and friend requests. In a bid to make content-sharing deals earlier in August, Facebook pitched the initiative to media outlets as potential partners.�

"Our goal with the News Tab is to provide a personalized, highly relevant experience for people.

To start, for the Top News section of the tab we are pulling together a small team of journalists to ensure we are highlighting the right stories," Brown told The New York Times.

Brown also noted that the company planned to hire journalists to curate news stories, as using algorithms to personalize content would take too much time and data.

As of late, Facebook has been facing cases in which disinformation has been spread to users within its platform. Most recently, on Monday, the social media company removed five Chinese-based accounts and other pages that allegedly engaged in deceptive tactics focused on Hong Kong.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Company Hong Kong New York August Media From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

23 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

13 minutes ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

48 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

13 minutes ago

Two injured in house collapse in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.