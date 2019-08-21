Facebook to Hire Journalists to Select Top News for Users as Part of New Media Initiative

Facebook will hire a group of editors, which will be responsible for the selection of the most relevant news stories for its users, as part of the company's new media initiative, Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Facebook will hire a group of editors, which will be responsible for the selection of the most relevant news stories for its users, as part of the company's new media initiative, Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships, said.

News Tab, Facebook's new initiative, aims to license content from the biggest US news agencies and display it in the app. According to the tech giant, News Tab will function separately from the News Feed feature, a stream of status updates and friend requests. In a bid to make content-sharing deals earlier in August, Facebook pitched the initiative to media outlets as potential partners.�

"Our goal with the News Tab is to provide a personalized, highly relevant experience for people.

To start, for the Top News section of the tab we are pulling together a small team of journalists to ensure we are highlighting the right stories," Brown told The New York Times.

Brown also noted that the company planned to hire journalists to curate news stories, as using algorithms to personalize content would take too much time and data.

As of late, Facebook has been facing cases in which disinformation has been spread to users within its platform. Most recently, on Monday, the social media company removed five Chinese-based accounts and other pages that allegedly engaged in deceptive tactics focused on Hong Kong.