UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Falcon 9 Booster Carries GPS III Satellite Into Orbit For US Space Force

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Falcon 9 Booster Carries GPS III Satellite Into Orbit for US Space Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster successfully blasted off from the Cape Canaveral launching pad in Florida on Tuesday afternoon carrying a Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite into orbit for the US Space Force.

The Falcon 9 was launched on schedule at 3:56 p.m.

ET from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the GPS III SV03 navigation satellite.

The launch was SpaceX's third in June and the third launch of an upgraded next-generation GPS III satellite so far.

The first next-gen GPS III was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket in December 2018 and the second on a Delta IV Medium booster in August 2019.

Related Topics

Florida SpaceX June August December 2018 2019 From P

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

1 minute ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

2 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

2 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.