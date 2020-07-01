Falcon 9 Booster Carries GPS III Satellite Into Orbit for US Space Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster successfully blasted off from the Cape Canaveral launching pad in Florida on Tuesday afternoon carrying a Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite into orbit for the US Space Force.

The Falcon 9 was launched on schedule at 3:56 p.m.

ET from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the GPS III SV03 navigation satellite.

The launch was SpaceX's third in June and the third launch of an upgraded next-generation GPS III satellite so far.

The first next-gen GPS III was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket in December 2018 and the second on a Delta IV Medium booster in August 2019.