Falcon 9 Booster Carries GPS III Satellite Into Orbit For US Space Force
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster successfully blasted off from the Cape Canaveral launching pad in Florida on Tuesday afternoon carrying a Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite into orbit for the US Space Force.
The Falcon 9 was launched on schedule at 3:56 p.m.
ET from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the GPS III SV03 navigation satellite.
The launch was SpaceX's third in June and the third launch of an upgraded next-generation GPS III satellite so far.
The first next-gen GPS III was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket in December 2018 and the second on a Delta IV Medium booster in August 2019.