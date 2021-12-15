UrduPoint.com

Govt Sets Target Of $3.5bln IT Exports For 2021: Amin

,  

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:33 PM

Govt sets target of $3.5bln IT exports for 2021: Amin  

The Minister for Information and Technology says that the government is extending facilities to the IT industry to achieve the target which is seventy percent higher than the previous year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th 2021) Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haque said that IT exports target of $3.5 billion had been set for the current fiscal year.

Aminul Haq said the government was extending facilities to the IT industry to achieve the target which is seventy percent higher than the previous year. He was addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday about the provision of high speed mobile broadband services on Motorway three and five. Federal Minister Murad Saeed was also present on the occasion.

He said the penetration of 4g services is increasing in the country with each month whilst our target is to launch 5G service by the end of next year.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that projects had also been started in tribal districts and Balochistan to provide them with better internet services. He said the revenues of the National Highway Authority and Pakistan Post had also increased due to the use of latest technology.

He said given the talent of Pakistani youth, the IT sector will contribute immensely in the country's economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Internet Technology Exports Motorway Mobile 4G 5G NHA Pakistan Post Event Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives ASEAN Secretary-Genera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives ASEAN Secretary-General at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, IAEA Director-General discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, IAEA Director-General discuss cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 271.5 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 271.5 million

18 minutes ago
 FM calls for early steps to avert humanitarian cri ..

FM calls for early steps to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

21 minutes ago
 NUMS Green Youth Movement a wonderful initiative t ..

NUMS Green Youth Movement a wonderful initiative to contribute to greener Pakist ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 65s without booster to lose France Covid pass ..

Over 65s without booster to lose France Covid pass

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.