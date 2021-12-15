Govt sets target of $3.5bln IT exports for 2021: Amin  

,

The Minister for Information and Technology says that the government is extending facilities to the IT industry to achieve the target which is seventy percent higher than the previous year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th 2021) Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haque said that IT exports target of $3.5 billion had been set for the current fiscal year.

Aminul Haq said the government was extending facilities to the IT industry to achieve the target which is seventy percent higher than the previous year. He was addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday about the provision of high speed mobile broadband services on Motorway three and five. Federal Minister Murad Saeed was also present on the occasion.

He said the penetration of 4g services is increasing in the country with each month whilst our target is to launch 5G service by the end of next year.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that projects had also been started in tribal districts and Balochistan to provide them with better internet services. He said the revenues of the National Highway Authority and Pakistan Post had also increased due to the use of latest technology.

He said given the talent of Pakistani youth, the IT sector will contribute immensely in the country's economy.