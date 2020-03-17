UrduPoint.com
Huawei Plans To Release 5G Smartphone In Japan By End Of Month - Reports

China's technology giant, Huawei, is planning to release a smartphone that will use Japan's 5G network later this month, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

The model will cost about $1,200 and have four cameras capable of taking telephoto images, as well as slow-motion videos.

It is also equipped with a 6.5-inch organic electroluminescent display and a gesture sensor that allows scrolling without touching the screen.

It will not feature Google applications, as the United States has banned its companies from working with Huawei, citing national security reasons.

