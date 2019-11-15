UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Plans 3rd Moon Mission Launch For Nov 2020 Following Failed Landing - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:44 PM

India Plans 3rd Moon Mission Launch for Nov 2020 Following Failed Landing - Reports

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) began working on the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, to launch in November 2020, after the recent attempt to land a probe on the Moon during the Chandrayaan-2 mission was unsuccessful, media reported on Thursday, citing sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) began working on the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, to launch in November 2020, after the recent attempt to land a probe on the Moon during the Chandrayaan-2 mission was unsuccessful, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was put into lunar orbit on August 20. As part of the mission, the Vikram lander was supposed to target a patch of high ground between two craters called Simpelius N and Manzinus C. The lander attempted a soft-landing on the lunar surface but lost contact with the ground station in September.

Special ISRO-based committees, which have already held several meetings on the issue since October, will be in charge of preparing the new lunar expedition for launch, The Times of India newspaper reported.

The ISRO intends to send a new mission to the Moon by the end of next year, and November is considered by scientists to be the most suitable time, the media said.

The Chandrayaan-2 was India's second lunar exploration mission, following the Chandrayaan-1 mission that was sent to the Moon in 2008. If the third launch is performed successfully, the mission will make India the fourth state to claim a presence on the Moon after the United States, Russia and China.

Related Topics

India Russia China Lander United States August September October November 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

31 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

28 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

28 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

30 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.