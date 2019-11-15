India Plans 3rd Moon Mission Launch for Nov 2020 Following Failed Landing - Reports

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) began working on the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, to launch in November 2020, after the recent attempt to land a probe on the Moon during the Chandrayaan-2 mission was unsuccessful, media reported on Thursday, citing sources

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was put into lunar orbit on August 20. As part of the mission, the Vikram lander was supposed to target a patch of high ground between two craters called Simpelius N and Manzinus C. The lander attempted a soft-landing on the lunar surface but lost contact with the ground station in September.

Special ISRO-based committees, which have already held several meetings on the issue since October, will be in charge of preparing the new lunar expedition for launch, The Times of India newspaper reported.

The ISRO intends to send a new mission to the Moon by the end of next year, and November is considered by scientists to be the most suitable time, the media said.

The Chandrayaan-2 was India's second lunar exploration mission, following the Chandrayaan-1 mission that was sent to the Moon in 2008. If the third launch is performed successfully, the mission will make India the fourth state to claim a presence on the Moon after the United States, Russia and China.