Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

Here’s what you need to know about Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 July, 2023) Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series featuring Pakistan’s first All-Round FastCharge smartphone is expected to launch by the end of July. While the official date has not been announced yet, let’s have a detailed look at what Infinix NOTE 30 and NOTE 30 Pro has to offer:

All - Round FastCharge Revolution:

Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge Technology is a result of collaboration with TESLA Science center open doors for multiple charging solutions as per user’s need. Reducing lengthy charging times, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro is equipped with a 68W All-Round Fast charging enabling the smartphone to go from 0 - 100% in no time. Also, the inclusion of up to 15W wireless in Infinix NOTE 30 Pro marks Infinix’s major leap into a ca cord-less future. The 68W and 45W All-Round FastCharge of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and Infinix NOTE 30 respectively; not only enables Fast Charge but also open doors to AI Smart Charge, Bypass Charge and Reverse Charge as well.

On one hand, Bypass Charge aids in keeping the phone temperature minimal while the users enjoy their favorite gameplay, Reverse Charge can charge other smartphone accessories and even smartphones. Whereas the AI Smart Charge ensures sync with user’s charging habits avoiding overcharging at night, the Wireless Charge enables a tidy, cord-free work space at your desk. In short, All-Round Fast Charge of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series scream answers to all sorts of charging concerns that too in one place.

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro features a 68W All-Round FastCharge whereas Infinix NOTE 30 features a 45W All-Round FastCharge.

AMOLED Eye-Care Display: Enhanced Viewing Comfort

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series features AMOLED Eye-Care display considering the well-being of user's eyes, reducing harmful blue light emissions and minimizing eye strain during prolonged usage.

Coupled with 120 Hz rapid refresh of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series, scrolling through content becomes incredibly smooth, enhancing the overall responsiveness and fluidity of the device. Precisely, the combination is a promising mix for a flagship caliber viewing experience whether to binge watching favorite shows or browse content for long hours.

Master Triple Camera: Capture Every Detail

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro is equipped with a 108MP primary camera packing more than enough pixels to help you record every moment with great detail. Most exciting camera feature for Infinix NOTE 30 Pro is Dual Video View that seamlessly blends rear camera view along with wide – angle camera view in one frame.

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro features a 108MP rear camera alsong with 32MP selfie camera whereas Infinix NOTE 30 has a 64MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

Up to 16 GB Extended RAM: Effortless Multitasking

Featuring an extended RAM of up to 16GB, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series stands tall under all kinds of usage scenarios. Rather it be gaming, multitasking or app performance, extended RAM elevates performance without slowing down the phone. Enhancing the overall multitasking experience, 8 GB RAM is available for expansion in both Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and Infinix NOTE 30.

Stereo Sound by JBL: A Cinematic Sound Experience

Infinix NOTE 30 series feature dual stereo sound speakers certified by JBL and HI Res. Ensuring cinematic sound quality, users can expect a rich audio experience whether they are watching movies, listening to music, or playing games.

Precisely, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series will surely change the realm of smartphone charging with All-Round FastCharge. So, it’s better to stay tuned in order to find more about the series!