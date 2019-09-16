UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial, Inter-regional Forum Formed For IT Promotion

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:09 PM

Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication has formed an inter-provincial and inter-regional forum for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication has formed an inter-provincial and inter-regional forum for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country.

The forum was formed on the direction of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a press release Monday said.

In this regard, a meeting was held here under Federal Secretary of Ministry of IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, he said the cooperation between federation and provinces was very important to acquire the vision of digital Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by provincial IT secretaries besides Secretary IT AJK and representative from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Senior officers of Ministry of IT and heads of Universal Service Fund (USF), Ignite, Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and NITB were also present in the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the need of strong cooperation between federal and provinces for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country.

The chair gave direction to increase IT export and create ease for IT companies. Meeting was also briefed about the projects of Universal Service Fund, Ignite and PSEB.

