IT Experts Calls Upon Youth To Benefit From IT Freelancing

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:36 PM

IT experts calls upon youth to benefit from IT freelancing

Experts of Information Technology while highlighting the significance of freelancing in the field called upon undergraduate and graduate IT students to grab maximum financial benefits by paying attention towards IT freelancing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Experts of Information Technology while highlighting the significance of freelancing in the field called upon undergraduate and graduate IT students to grab maximum financial benefits by paying attention towards IT freelancing.

Freelancing was a 'blessing' for the skilled youths of the country to earn handsome amount in short span of time while sitting relaxed at their homes rather than spending their prime of youth in running after the government jobs as it happens in the country, they reiterated while addressing daylong seminar titled 'Promoting Small and Medium Enterprises for Sustainable Development'.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Information Technology Sindh University MBBS Campus Dadu on Friday in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The Pro-Vice Chancellor MBBS Campus Dadu Prof. Dr. Muneeruddin Soomro in his presidential address lauded the services of SMEDA and said that it would make more sense for employers to take existing employees with great domain knowledge and up-skill them with the latest technology, instead of hiring a tech specialist.

Employers have to upgrade and let employees know market trends and which path to follow to add on skills, he said and added that people must have been guided and they must give chance to newcomers for proving themselves.

Dr. Soomro said that the Pakistani job market would soon go through a paradigm shift with a need for wide and varied talents like that of developed countries in IT sector, paving way for innovative avenues.

IT expert and professor at SZABIST Karachi Kashif Nagi emphasized the students to initially create their profiles online and then acquire projects in the areas they had all-out command in them.

He said that the employers required new skills in the workplace to keep up with changing mindsets, tools and competition adding that the nature of the administrative centre and employer-employee relationships had changed whereas continuous learning was led by demand.

He said that polishing information technology skills will help youths become quicker in getting jobs and starting their own enterprises in the field of IT. Job market in Pakistan was going to be extremely competitive making recruiters turned tough to get the right candidate for any open positions, he said.

The Regional Business Coordinator of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Hafeez Ahmed Jatoi informed that the Federal government was striving to help the youth stand on their feet adding that for it, the loans were being given to the youth to start their business.

Those who needed loans to setup their business in different fields should contact SMEDA where they will be guided throughout the process, he assured.

Among others, Mansoor Ahmed Soomro, Kalsoom Panhwar and Hanif Soomro also addressed the participants of the seminar.

