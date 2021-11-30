UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increase By 39.26% In Four Months

Daniyal Sohail 41 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:54 PM

IT exports increase by 39.26% in four months

The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 39.26 percent growth in the first four months of the current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 39.26 percent growth in the first four months of the current financial year.

The official of the IT ministry said "IT and Telecom, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July-October Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to the US $830 million at a growth rate of 39.

26% in comparison to the US $596 million during July-October FY 2020-21." He said the net exports for the period July-October FY2021-22 were US$ 630 million which was 75.9% of US$ 830 million in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 423 million which was 70.97% of US$ 596 million in exports.

He expressed the hope that by December 2022, IT exports would exceed the target of 3.5 billion Dollars.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Same December Billion Million

Recent Stories

Celebrated Barbadian Singer Rihanna Accorded Statu ..

Celebrated Barbadian Singer Rihanna Accorded Status of National Hero

40 seconds ago
 Team IRSA holds alumni reunion of 2021

Team IRSA holds alumni reunion of 2021

44 seconds ago
 Moderna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Eff ..

Moderna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Efficacy Due to Omicron Strain

8 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 457kg hashish, arrests one drug peddler ..

ANF seizes 457kg hashish, arrests one drug peddler

8 minutes ago
 Persistent dry weather increases seasonal diseases ..

Persistent dry weather increases seasonal diseases in Hazara

8 minutes ago
 Permaul's five-wicket comeback haul puts Sri Lanka ..

Permaul's five-wicket comeback haul puts Sri Lanka in trouble

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.