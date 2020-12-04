UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Keen To Join Hands With Google For Awareness Against Drug Menace, Says Azam Khan Swati

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:51 PM

Pakistan keen to join hands with Google for awareness against drug menace, says Azam Khan Swati

Ministry of Narcotics Control was keen to establish strategic partnership with Google to raise public awareness against use of narcotics and tackle the menace of illicit drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control was keen to establish strategic partnership with Google to raise public awareness against use of narcotics and tackle the menace of illicit drugs.

In a virtual meeting of Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati with the Public Policy Manager at Google Nick Bauer, it was focused to establish a strategic partnership with Google to raise public awareness and tackle the menace of illicit drugs.

During the meeting, the minister said that the problem of illicit drugs was worse than COVID-19, adding that like the pandemic, it has no boundaries. "It is a threat to the human kind", he said.

Azam Swati said that in the current times, it was pivotal that technology is used to tackle the posed challenges. The partnership with Google will complement our efforts, he maintained.

The representative of Google said that social platforms can help in increasing the outreach of the ministry while digitization can help to make the operations of the ministry more productive.

Nick Bauer said that web and mobile applications can also help to engage the public to raise awareness and bring a change in the society.

While appreciating the efforts of Google in the current pandemic, the federal minister offered to partner with Google on the fight against this evil in the society.

Offering commitment and support to the Federal Minister in providing the technical expertise and collaboration in this challenge, Nick Bauer said that Google has always been keen in promoting impetus of change in society.

Azam Swati reciprocated and welcomed the partnership with a hope that the partnership will help eliminate this evil from the communities.

