Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking System To Ensure Ease Of Monitoring And Transparency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:55 PM

Imported Sugar Tracking System, developed by Punjab Information Technology (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Food Department, aims at facilitating the government and the stakeholders of the sugar industry by ensuring hassle-free work flows without any delays

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021) Imported Sugar Tracking System, developed by Punjab Information Technology (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Food Department, aims at facilitating the government and the stakeholders of the sugar industry by ensuring hassle-free work flows without any delays. Overall, the system helps in improving transparency and ease of monitoring from port dispatches to sales. Imported Sugar Tracking System is the first of its kind digitized system and is now functional across Punjab.

The system dashboard available to Deputy Commissioners, has enabled district governments to timely track the dispatches and transits of received and sold sugar across Punjab with the option of recording the payments against those consignments.

Additionally, this system is also beneficial in keeping a tab on sugar prices and facilitate timely interventions in this regard. The system provides dispatch, receiving, transit, payment, and vessel details. The Punjab Food Department is working towards establishing a more transparent and resilient supply chain through the PITB facilitated Imported Sugar Tracking System. This initiative will not just facilitate the government but also the relevant stakeholders by ensuring end-to-end tracking of sugar from the port to the distributors to sales in districts.

