Roscosmos Found Out Causes of Hole in Soyuz MS-09, But Will Not Disclose Them - Rogozin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos found out the causes of a "hole" in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, but will not disclose the information, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday.

"It was in the household compartment [of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft], it already burned down long ago when the ship was descending. We took all the samples. What happened is clear to us, but we won't tell you anything," Rogozin said at a meeting with the participants of a scientific youth conference.

"We may have some secrets," he said.