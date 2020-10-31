UrduPoint.com
Russian Angara Heavy Rocket To Be Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome On November 28 -Source

Daniyal Sohail 34 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian Angara Heavy Rocket to Be Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 28 -Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Russia will launch the Angara A5 heavy rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 28, for the first time since December 2014, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

In June, another source told Sputnik the launch was scheduled for November 3.

"The launch of Angara A5 is slated for November 28," the source said.

