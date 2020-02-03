Russian Antitrust Agency Wants Tech Giants Liable for Bundling Russian Apps - Reports

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is seeking to make Apple, Google and Microsoft responsible for pre-installing Russian-made applications on their electronic devices, and to ensure the tech giants allow users to delete the built-in apps, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is seeking to make Apple, Google and microsoft responsible for pre-installing Russian-made applications on their electronic devices, and to ensure the tech giants allow users to delete the built-in apps, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said on Monday.

In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting the sale of electronic equipment that do not have pre-installed Russian software prescribed by the government. However, the government has yet to determine the specific details of the bill, including the list of programs. In late January, the FAS presented its plan for pre-installing applications.

According to the FAS-proposed add-ons to the bill, cited by the newspaper, new rules on pre-installing Russian-made apps should be directed toward manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. The watchdog also reportedly wants Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow users to delete their built-in apps.

The antitrust watchdog is set to submit its recommendations at the beginning of February, the Kommersant said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The FAS confirmed to the newspaper that new regulations were being discussed, while Google, Apple and Microsoft declined to comment.