Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Cosmonaut Squad Needs More Women - Commander

Daniyal Sohail Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Cosmonaut Squad Needs More Women - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Russian space industry would want to see gender equality among the candidates to the national cosmonaut crew, but the prevalence is with male candidates at the moment, Russian space crew commander Oleg Kononenko told Sputnik.

"Every time the demand is discussed for at least half of the recruits to be girls. But sadly it's just boys," Kononenko said in an interview preceding Cosmonautics Day, which Russia and other former Soviet countries celebrate on April 12.

Currently Anna Kikina is the only woman on the Russian space team. She made her first flight to the International Space Station (ISS) from October 5, 2022 to March 12, 2023 on the US Crew Dragon spacecraft.

A total of six women went to space in the history of Soviet and Russian cosmonautics. The world's first woman to go to space, Valentina Tereshkova, was from the Soviet Union and had her flight on June 16, 1963. The second Soviet female pilot-cosmonaut was Svetlana Savitskaya, who flew to the Salyut 7 space station in 1982 and 1984.

Russian female cosmonaut Yelena Kondakova went to space twice in 1994-1995 and 1997. Yelena Serova worked in space during her long term mission to the ISS in 2014-2015. In 2021, Russian actress Yulia Peresild flew to the ISS as part of a Russia film crew to shoot the world's first movie in space titled "The Challenge."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Russia Male March April June October Women From Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

11 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

41 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

41 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.