Russian Satellite Navigation System ERA-GLONASS Ready To Launch UAV Monitoring - CEO

Daniyal Sohail Published May 30, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Russian Satellite Navigation System ERA-GLONASS Ready to Launch UAV Monitoring - CEO

The Russian satellite navigation system ERA-GLONASS already has experience in monitoring small aircraft and, if necessary, is ready to promptly launch the same mechanism for unmanned aircraft, which will increase the safety of their use in Russia, the CEO of GLONASS, Alexey Raikevich, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian satellite navigation system ERA-GLONASS already has experience in monitoring small aircraft and, if necessary, is ready to promptly launch the same mechanism for unmanned aircraft, which will increase the safety of their use in Russia, the CEO of GLONASS, Alexey Raikevich, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces carried out missile strikes on central decision-making centers in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia were being prepared under the guidance of Western specialists.

"The ready-made infrastructure of the ERA-GLONASS state information system, which is a certified trusted environment for government authorities, and our competencies accumulated during the implementation of services for small aircraft, allow us to launch monitoring of unmanned aerial vehicles as quickly as possible, to ensure increased safety of their use in various sectors of the economy and transparency of air traffic routes for government authorities throughout the territory countries," Raikevich said.

