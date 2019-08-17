UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos Develops Stealth Technology For Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

Russia's Roscosmos Develops Stealth Technology for Satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos has patented the technology protecting satellites from being detected by optical means, according to the database of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).

"The invention relates to methods of concealment and can be used to reduce a spacecraft's signature in the visible spectrum," the description of the invention in the patent says.

The patent stipulates that satellites could be covered with a special air bubble film that scatters the light. This method reduces the visibility of an object in space by 10 times or more when observed from the Earth.

The technology could be best used to conceal spacecraft located in orbits with a height of more than 10,000-20,000 kilometers (6,200-12,400 miles), where radar-based surveillance means become ineffective and, therefore, mostly optical observations are used.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Russia From Best Satellites

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

5 hours ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

5 hours ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

5 hours ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

5 hours ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

5 hours ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.