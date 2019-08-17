MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos has patented the technology protecting satellites from being detected by optical means, according to the database of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).

"The invention relates to methods of concealment and can be used to reduce a spacecraft's signature in the visible spectrum," the description of the invention in the patent says.

The patent stipulates that satellites could be covered with a special air bubble film that scatters the light. This method reduces the visibility of an object in space by 10 times or more when observed from the Earth.

The technology could be best used to conceal spacecraft located in orbits with a height of more than 10,000-20,000 kilometers (6,200-12,400 miles), where radar-based surveillance means become ineffective and, therefore, mostly optical observations are used.