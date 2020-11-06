Saturday to be last day for participating in essay competition on Artificial Intelligence

Ovember 7 (Saturday) will be the last date for the students and professionals from Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) member countries to take part in an essay competition on "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) being arranged by COMSTECH and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):November 7 (Saturday) will be the last date for the students and professionals from Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) member countries to take part in an essay competition on "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) being arranged by COMSTECH and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

The essay competition is being organized to promote the awareness of AI as a leading technology of the contemporary era and its potential in varied areas of economy and society.

The competition would help identify outstanding talent in OIC countries having deeper understanding and innovative ideas on how AI can be used to address the multitude of problems being confronted by OIC countries as well as the potential pitfalls, challenges and the rules, regulations and guidelines, both legal and moral, that need to be considered to make the use of AI compatible with concerns of human privacy and dignity.

The essay competition, open to participants from OIC countries, will consist of competition for students and young professionals in two categories including Undergraduates (18 to 25 years) and Advanced students and Professionals (25 to 35 years), an official of COMSTECH told APP.

The Undergraduates will be those students currently enrolled in an Undergraduate (BS) program in a higher education institution or those having completed their BS but not yet enrolled in an MS or PhD program while the Advanced students and Professionals would be those who are either enrolled in a Graduate Program (MS, PhD) in AI or employed in the field of AI.

The essays should be between 1300-1600 words (Font size 12) and each applicant may not submit more than one essay.

The essays must be submitted electronically in any of the three official OIC languages viz. Arabic, English or French and may not have been published either electronically or in print form prior to the competition.

The official informed that the essays would be assessed for originality and practicality of the ideas proposed besides the clarity of expression and language and will be checked for plagiarism using standard software and those found to have high similarity index with published material would be automatically disqualified.

There would be a scrutiny to determine the eligibility of the submitting authors as per their respective categories as well as the anti-plagiarism test on each submission while the qualifying essays would be evaluated by an international Jury of four persons.

The three best essays selected in each category would be awarded suitable prizes.

The ten best essays would be included in an ICYF-COMSTECH publication arranged specifically for this purpose. All applicants will be required to submit a brief introductory Write-up (abstract) for initial scrutiny (150 to 300 words).

The essay topics include AI in Health/Education, AI for Technology Frontiers, AI in E-Governance, Ethical and Regulatory Issues in Applications of AI and AI for Social Development.

The participants can get all the required information through www.comstech.org/aiessay2020.aspx and may register online and submit their essays through the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQHPYqNqcAZbY3QvchdJ-L0QT1BSpb40WUe_rTs-5KwrBHlQ/viewform.

The deadline for submission of essays is November 07 while the results will be announced till December 07, the official added.