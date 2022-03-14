South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products logged a double-digit growth last month, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products logged a double-digit growth last month, a government report showed Monday.

The ICT export jumped 23.7 percent over the year to 18.88 billion U.S. Dollars in February, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It was the biggest February figure amid the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semiconductor export advanced 24.0 percent to 10.46 billion dollars, topping 10 billion dollars for the 10th straight month since May last year.

Display panel shipment surged 39.3 percent to 2.

25 billion dollars, and export for computers and peripherals soared 47.8 percent to 1.58 billion dollars.

Mobile phone export reduced 4.9 percent to 980 million dollars last month.

Among major export destinations, the ICT products export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, reached the highest 8.47 billion dollars in February.

It was followed by shipment to Vietnam with 3.09 billion dollars, the United States with 2.08 billion dollars and the European Union (EU) with 1.22 billion dollars respectively.

The ICT import amounted to 11.39 billion dollars in February, sending the trade surplus in the ICT industry to 7.49 billion dollars.