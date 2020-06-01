UrduPoint.com
TECNO’s New Spark Series Might Be Equipped With Five Cameras

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:12 PM

TECNO’s New Spark Series Might Be Equipped with Five Cameras

TECNO Mobiles’ upgraded series Spark 5 Pro is soon going to be launched in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st June, 2020) TECNO Mobiles’ upgraded series Spark 5 Pro is soon going to be launched in Pakistan. As per recent reports, the upcoming Spark 5 is going to be equipped withFive Cameras onthe phone. The device is expected to be available atthe most affordable price designed to enhance your photography and videography experience. Its other highlighting features include5000mAh long-lasting battery, 6.6 inches HD Displayrigged with the world-classAI Technology setup.

Upcoming Spark 5 is the descendant of TECNO’s most-selling Spark series. The last addition in this series was Spark 4 launched in 2019. Its key selling point was also its durable battery, large screen, and upgraded gaming and photography features. Spark series is specially designed to be used by the millennials due to its catchy apparel and interesting features. What makes Spark 5 unique is its quintet set of cameras which would provide the users with crisp, vibrant, and detailed pictures without the hassle of adjusting lights.

In this regard, TECNO’s General Manager Creek Ma, said:
“After the successful launch of Spark 4, TECNO is soon going to launch the upgraded Spark 5 series. With advanced photography features and an affordable price, the latest series would create a buzz in the mobile phone industry. We are hopeful for its successful launch and great reviews from the users.”

TECNO has the whole tech hub under its spell with its innovative product launches. Fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of Spark 5 with its teaser going viral. The price of the handset is yet to be revealed but the rumor has it that it would fall on the consumers as another pocket-friendly surprise equipped with upgraded specs. One thing is for sure that Spark 5’s camera and multiple flashes would introduce you to the whole new photography escapade.

