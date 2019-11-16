UrduPoint.com
UK's Labour Promises Free Broadband Internet For All

Sat 16th November 2019

UK's Labour Promises Free Broadband Internet for All

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Labour Party will deliver free and fast full-fiber broadband internet to everyone in the United Kingdom, the party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday.

"We'll make the very fastest broadband free for all. Instead of you forking out for your monthly bill, we'll make sure the tech giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google pay their fair share in tax," he tweeted.

Internet for all will "fire up our economy," restore connectivity to remote and rural areas and bring half a million people back into the workforce, he promised further in a speech at the University of Lancaster.

It will help boost 5G Internet to people's phones, deliver lightning-fast download times and save the average household a monthly 30 Pounds ($39) on bills.

The plan involves nationalizing "relevant parts" of the British telecom giant, BT, including its digital network, Openreach.

Labour member John McDonnell said all individuals and businesses will get their share of free internet by 2030 ” if the party wins the general election on December 12.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson lambasted the ambitious plan as a "crazed communist scheme" that would rely on many billions of pounds of taxpayers' money needed to nationalize a UK business.

