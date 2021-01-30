UrduPoint.com
US Senator Asks Biden To Review Decision To Relocate Space Command In Alabama - Letter

Daniyal Sohail 8 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) President Joe Biden should order a review of the Trump administration's decision to base the new US Space Command in Huntsville, Alabama, because it was rushed through too quickly, Senator Ben Ray Lujan wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden.

"We write to request a comprehensive review of the Air Force's decision in the final days of the Trump administration to host the US Space Command in Huntsville, Alabama," Lujan said on Friday. "The Air Force's subsequent process was severely flawed and not in line with the more deliberate process the service has taken in the past for basing decisions of this magnitude.

"

Lujan said the speed with which the decision was taken was not in line with accepted US Air Force procedures for approving new bases.

"Initial reports of the Air Force's selection process raise serious questions about political impropriety and demonstrate severe violations of the Air Force's own standardized process for selecting locations," the letter said.

The city of Albuquerque in Lujan's own state of New Mexico should have been given more serious consideration as the location for the new Space Command headquarters, the senator added.

