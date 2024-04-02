ZTE Expands Its Horizons In Pakistan With Its Budget-friendly Blade Series
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 09:34 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) ZTE, a global leader in 5G innovation, proudly announces the inauguration of its state-of-the-art mobile phone assembly plant in Pakistan, marking a significant stride in its global expansion and technological prowess. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge solutions, ZTE has established itself as a key player serving telecom operators, enterprises, and consumers worldwide.
Operating in over 160 countries and regions, ZTE serves more than a quarter of the global population, steadfast in its mission to foster connectivity and trust worldwide. The establishment of the assembly plant in Pakistan underscores ZTE's dedication to localized production and enhancing accessibility to its premium mobile handset offerings.
ZTE has actively introduced its acclaimed Blade series to the Pakistani market, catering to varying budget segments with models.
V50 Design - 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, Glass body with three elegant color options. Special Ramadan price is now PKR 28,999 instead of PKR 33,999.
A72S - UFS 2.2 Version, 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Price reduced from PKR 24,999 to PKR 21999 for this Ramadan.
A54 Two variants available - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Price reduced to PKR 17999 from 19,999 for the base variant and PKR 19,999 for the higher storage variant from 22999 PKR.
These feature-rich smartphones have swiftly gained traction among Pakistani consumers for their affordability and advanced features.
Furthermore, ZTE is set to introduce its Nubia premium series in Pakistan later this year, showcasing a diverse range of 5G-enabled devices. This expansion aims to provide Pakistani consumers with access to cutting-edge technology and premium smartphone experiences, aligning with ZTE's commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to evolving consumer needs.
Mr. Wil Young, Channel Head Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about ZTE's presence in the Pakistani market, stating, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our mobile phone assembly plant in Pakistan, further solidifying our commitment to this dynamic market. With our diverse portfolio of smartphones and upcoming introductions, we aim to elevate the mobile experience for Pakistani consumers and contribute to the nation's technological advancement."
ZTE's establishment of the mobile phone assembly plant in Pakistan reflects its strategic vision to foster local production, drive economic growth, and empower consumers with state-of-the-art technology. The company remains dedicated to enriching lives through connectivity and innovation, ushering in a brighter future for Pakistan's digital landscape.
For more information about ZTE and its product offerings, please visit ZTE's website at https://www.zte.com.cn/global/
