2 Killed As New Rain, Snowfall Spell Starts Across The Country

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

2 killed as new rain, snowfall spell starts across the country

Temperature across the country has dropped further after new spell of rain and snowfall started once again in different areas of country

Lahore/Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Temperature across the country has dropped further after new spell of rain and snowfall started once again in different areas of country.Contact roads have also been blocked due to heavy rains and snowfall.On the other hand, 2 people were killed while 4 others were injured after roof of houses collapsed due to heavy rain.A 2-year-old Maryam and 50-year-old Amin died after roof of houses collapsed in Chiniot and Depalpur in two different incidents.On the other hand, 39 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) were tripped.Intensity of cold has been increased after spell of rain and snowfall starts again across the country.

Light and heavy rain showers in different cities including Islamabad and Lahore while heavy snowfall engulfed the upper parts of the country.In Punjab cold winds along with light rain showers has further dropped the temperatures.Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has once again started in Murree, and with one foot snowfall people were restricted to their homes.Main Murree Nathia Gali road and link roads have been closed.Motorway Police has cleared the road for transportation of people by using heavy machinery.Contact roads have also been closed with heavy snowfall in Jagran Valley and Leepa Valley.

