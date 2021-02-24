Chances of drizzle likely in Capital during next 24 hours: PMD

Cloudy weather with rain/snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region during evening/night while cold and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Cloudy weather with rain/snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region during evening/night while cold and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Met office reported that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Pattan 15mm, Dir (Lower 05mm, Upper 03mm), Kalam 05mm, Mirkhani 03mm, Malam Jabba 02mm, Drosh 01mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 03mm, City 01mm), Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 01mm.

Minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday remained Leh -06C, Parachinar, and Kalam -02 C.