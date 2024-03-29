- Home
- Weather
- News
- Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD ..
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm At Various Parts Of Country:PMD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Has Forecast Inter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, central/upper Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, central/upper Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.
Hailstorm is also likely during the forecast period. Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country.
Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable points during March 29 (night) and March 30.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc. Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts till March 31.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in north Balochistan, Giglit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper/central Punjab.
Partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded was Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 12mm, Bagrot 05, Hunza 04, Bunji 03, Gilgit, Skardu 02, Chalas 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bacha Khan (Airport) 13, Dir (Upper), Drosh 06, Patan, Kakul, Malam Jabba 05, Mirkhani 04, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 05, Rawalakot 03, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City) 01, Balochistan: Quetta 04, Sibbi 03, Zhob 02, Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 04, City 02) , Rawalpindi (Kachahri 02, Chaklala 01), Mandi Bahauddin, Murree 02, Hafizabad, Kot Addu and Multan (Airport) 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi 39 C and Shaheed Benzirabad 38 C.
Recent Stories
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum
NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack
Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO
Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act
Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets
Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project
China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar say ..
Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC Free Lab
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country22 hours ago
-
Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazara division2 days ago
-
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk3 days ago
-
Rains, snow forecasted in Kashmir from March 273 days ago
-
Rain with wind/thunderstorm forecast3 days ago
-
Rain likely in KP, GB, Kashmir4 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punjab, northern Balochistan7 days ago
-
Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD10 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city10 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD11 days ago
-
Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD14 days ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD15 days ago