City Experiences Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

The city experienced heavy rain on Tuesday which inundated the low-lying areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The city experienced heavy rain on Tuesday which inundated the low-lying areas.

The maximum 28mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti area, 22mm in Madina Town area, 24 in Gulistan colony, 15mm in Allama Iqbal Colony and 13mm in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.

On the directions of Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, the field staff engaged in drainage of rainwater. The machinery remained functional all the time for drainage of water from main roads.

The MD WASA said that rainwater was cleared from all crossings and main roads in the shortest possible time.

He said that sewerage issues created after rain were also being resolved on priority basis.

