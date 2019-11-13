Cloudy weather likely to persist in most parts during next 24 hours:MET Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cloudy weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir while at isolated places in Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and northeastern Balochistan, MET office reported.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir while at isolated places in Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and northeastern Balochistan, MET office reported.

Snowfall over mountains is also expected during the period.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Quetta district and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm): Bahawalpur( City 02, A/p 01),Quetta ( Samungli 01) Minimum temperatures recorded in Gupis -03�C, Astore, Skardu -01�C, Bagrot and Kalat 0�C.

A westerly wave was affecting lower parts of the country and likely to affect central and upper parts from tonight.

